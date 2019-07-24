Harry G. Morris died on May 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born "up a holler" in Sanderson, WV on March 13, 1925. Harry lived a storied life that would see him leave this small town in West Virginia to travel the world through his service to our nation in the United States Army and later the American Red Cross. He met the love of his life, Gertrud (Gerty) in Germany near the end of WWII. Together they would raise three children and finally settle in Newport News, VA in 1969. After the war Harry attended the University of Florida and University of Charleston earning a bachelor's degree in history. Harry was the textbook family man. We will miss his quick wit, sense of humor and hearty laugh. While he enjoyed his hobbies of flying, golfing, writing, gardening, and singing most of his energy was devoted to providing a better life for his family. Harry was no stranger to hard work and never hired anyone to do something he could do himself. His gift to the family was the vacation home he built near the Outer Banks of North Carolina where for the past 25 years the family has gathered to relax and spend time together. He particularly liked that time of day he fondly referred to as the Shank of the evening. The family will continue this tradition and we will honor the memories of both Harry and Gerty with a private celebration per their request.



Harry was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years Gertrud M. Paezold Morris, father Charles A. Morris, mother Marjorie May Simpson Morris, brother Charles O. Morris, sisters Virginia Gillespie and Gertrude Grimm. Left to cherish his memory are son Steve G. Morris, daughters Dee Morris-Fogle and Andrea Morris-Mann (Robert), grandsons Brandon and Ryan Newsom (Tracy), Ashton and Tristan Morris-Mann, and great grandchildren Colby and Heidi Newsom.



Dee and Andrea would like to express their gratitude to their brother Steve. When our mother passed away unexpectedly he unselfishly took great care of our father for 3½ years. We are eternally grateful. Published in Daily Press on July 24, 2019