|
|
Harry J. McCarthy, Jr., 91, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020. He was born in the Hilton Village area of Newport News. He grew up in Hampton, attended St. Vincent Catholic High School and Belmont Abbey College; and later settled his family in the Glendale neighborhood of Newport News. Harry had a successful career in the automotive business mostly at Casey Chevrolet/Auto Group in sales, management, and auto wholesaling. After retirement he spent most of his time doting on his grandchildren and enjoying being a member of CNU's Lifelong Learning Society. He was an avid reader, boater and runner and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Bessie McCarthy; sisters, Patty Mutchko and Nancy Boerner and brother, Edward McCarthy. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Leonor Souza McCarthy; his sister, Sister Bessie McCarthy; brother, Patrick McCarthy; sons, Michael McCarthy, Eddie McCarthy (Maria); daughters, Sheila Collins (Rob) and Kathleen Ritenour (Steve); and 7 grandchildren Erin, Ashley, Patrick, Cai, Lesley, Kelly, and Madison.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 PM on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home.The Funeral Mass will be conducted on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 12 Noon at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. The family would like to thank the staff at The Hidenwood for their care and patience this past year and to his Friends of Bill W. for their fellowship for the past 42 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made The . Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 6, 2020