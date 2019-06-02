Harry Jackson "Jack" Carver, Jr., 88, of Arlington, Virginia passed away May 11, 2019 peacefully at his home following a brief illness. He was born March 11, 1931, in Warwick County, Virginia, the son of Christine Autry Carver and Harry Jackson Carver Sr.Jack graduated from Warwick High School in 1948. After High School Jack served in the United States Army and was awarded several medals including a Service Medal w/ two Bronze Stars for meritorious service. Jack received his undergraduate degree in 1958 from Virginia Commonwealth University (formerly the College of William and Mary), where he served as President of the Senior Class and was awarded the Honor Key Award for Leadership.Jack was a lifetime member of ASAE (American Society of Association Executives). After 40 years, he retired in the position of Executive Director of Marketing for the American Apparel Manufacturer's Association. Jack was predeceased by his parents and his brother Franklin C. Carver. He is survived by his sister Beatrice C. Ware, nieces; Shari W. Fleck, Linda C. Wooten and Kandy C. Hornsby, nephews; Michael B. Ware, Joseph L. Ware and Brian Carver, and many grand nieces and nephews. Jack is also survived by his longtime friend Armando Rascon, who gave Jack great care in his final days. Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Burial will be private. Published in Daily Press on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary