Harry Emmick Lee, 85 of Hampton, Va., died peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Hampton. He was born on August 8, 1933 to the late John Claude Lee and Lucy Crump Taylor Lee. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane Lohr Lee; two brothers, John Lee and Keith Lee; and one sister, Francis Whitlark. Mr. Lee retired from the United States Air Force after 28 years of service. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross award, Meritorious Service Medal, was a B-52 pilot in the Vietnam war with 3 military tours and flew 165 missions. He was a member of Hebron Lutheran Church in Madison, Va., Trinity Lutheran Church in Newport News, Va., Virginia Athletic Foundation, University of Virginia Alumni, and South of the James Golf Club. Harry was married to his high school sweetheart Jane for 57 beautiful years. He graduated from Madison County High School in 1951 and the University of Virginia in 1955 as well as earning his master's degree in 1956. While at UVA, he was a member of the baseball and basketball teams. Harry and Jane loved traveling the world and experiencing the peoples and cultures of over 62 countries. He was never happier than when out on the golf course playing with family and friends or cheering on his beloved UVA sport's teams. Harry was a thoughtful, caring individual who really "listened" to others and their stories and was a true southern gentleman. He is survived by two daughters, Teresa Jane Lee Haas and husband Jerry of Willmar, Mn. and Kimberly Virginia Lee Brown and husband Charlie of Kitty Hawk, N.C.; two sons, John Robert Lee and wife Nit of Palmer, Ak. and Stephen Ashby Lee of Norfolk, Va.; a sister, Elizabeth Cline of Alexandria, Va.; seven grandchildren, Laura Lee Louser, Linda Jane Haas, Jason Allan Haas, Robert Allen Lee, Matthew Stephen Lee, Lucy Elizabeth Brown, and Virginia Lee Brown; two great-grandchildren, Aiden Ray Louser and Penelope Jane Haas and countless nieces, nephews and cousins who loved him dearly. A funeral service was held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Hebron Lutheran Church in Madison, Va. with Pastor Lillian Russell-Nicolas officiating. Interment was in Hebron Cemetery. A memorial service was held at 10:00 am on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newport News, Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hebron Lutheran Church, Mary Jane Lohr Lee Memorial Fund in Madison, Va. or Trinity Lutheran Church in Newport News, Va. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 28, 2019