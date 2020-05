Or Copy this URL to Share

Urbanna - Harry Harvey Clifton Ransome, 77, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. The viewing will be 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at J.K. Redmond Funeral Home followed by the graveside service at 2:30 p.m. at Hampstead Cemetery in Remlik.



