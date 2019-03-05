Harry Timmons Brown, 89, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019, He was a native of Mathews, VA and resided in Smithfield, being a Peninsula resident his whole life. He was a Master Shipbuilder for Newport News Shipyard for forty years and also served in the Army, being a Korean War Veteran. Harry was a member of the Masonic Lodge #205 in Yorktown and was a Master Mason for fifty years.Harry was preceded in death by his first wife, Marion Brown; second wife, Diane Brown; three brothers and three sisters. Survivors include his children, Pennie Brown (Paula), Paula B. Higgs, Phillip H. Brown (Kelly), Charles Rodgers (Clara), and Cheryl Egler (Kevin); grandchildren, Jennifer, Amy, Suzanne, Christopher, Eric, Sean, Brittney, Mahala, and Sarah; and three great-grandchildren, Ryan Drew and Owen.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, at Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Riverside Hospice. Arrangements are in the care of Peninsula Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary