Harry T. Sherwood Sr.
Harry T. Sherwood, Sr., 87, of Hampton, Va passed away on June 12, 2020. Harry was preceded in rest by his wife, Dorothy C. Sherwood; his father, Chauncey C. Sherwood; his mother, Mary Swartz Sherwood; brothers, Chauncey Sherwood, Jr., James V. Sherwood; and Frederick Sherwood; and his sister, Mary Garrow. Surviving members of his family include his children, Debra S. Newberry and husband Michael, Donna S. Cross and husband Andy, Harry T. Sherwood, Jr. "Tommy" and wife Jennifer, and Sandra Coltrain Sherwood; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Harry L. Cassell and wife Louise; sister-in-law, Myra Jean Cassell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, Va 23666. A celebration of Harry's life will be held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, June 17 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Park. Friends are encouraged to visit parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.


Published in Daily Press on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
JUN
17
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
JUN
17
Interment
Parklawn Memorial Park
