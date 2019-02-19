Harry Thomas Fisher, Jr., 94, of Newport News, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019. He was a lifelong Peninsula resident, a Morrison High School graduate, and a member of Warwick Memorial United Methodist Church. Mr. Fisher served during WWII in the U.S. Marines. He was wounded during that time in Okinawa, Japan and was the recipient of 2 Purple Hearts. After his service in the military he worked for Newport News Shipbuilding where he retired in 1982 as a Supervisor in the sheet metal department after 40 years of service.Survivors include four children, Douglas Fisher (Jan) and Terry Maratellos (Marla), all of Newport News, Linda P. Nye (Don) of Akron, OH, Steve Phillips (Linda) of Suffolk; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-five great grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary C. Fisher; and two sons, Tommy Fisher, III and Don Fisher.Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 12:30 PM Thursday, February 21, 2019 at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow immediately at 12:30 PM, with burial afterwards in Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial donations to the s Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517, or by visiting woundedwarriorproject.org.Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary