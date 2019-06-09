Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Wainwright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry W. Wainwright

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harry W. Wainwright Obituary
Harry W. Wainwright went to be with the Lord on June 6, 2019. He was born in Hampton, Virginia the son of the late Harry and Sadie Wainwright. He was preceded in death by his siblings John Wainwright and Doris Laughlin. Mr. Wainwright is survived by his wife Nancy; sons, Jeff Wainwright and Gary Wainwright (Tracy); grandson, Colby; granddaughters, Ella, Elysa, Emily and Amy; brothers, Robert Wainwright (Betty) and Fay Lee Wainwright (Betty). Harry (Billy) retired from the Newport News Shipyard and loved the Lord, his family, and the Chickahominy River.The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on June 10, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home 2551 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be at Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Smith Memorial Baptist Church's Mission Fund or the Hospice House in Williamsburg.
Published in Daily Press on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
Download Now