|
|
Harry W. Wainwright went to be with the Lord on June 6, 2019. He was born in Hampton, Virginia the son of the late Harry and Sadie Wainwright. He was preceded in death by his siblings John Wainwright and Doris Laughlin. Mr. Wainwright is survived by his wife Nancy; sons, Jeff Wainwright and Gary Wainwright (Tracy); grandson, Colby; granddaughters, Ella, Elysa, Emily and Amy; brothers, Robert Wainwright (Betty) and Fay Lee Wainwright (Betty). Harry (Billy) retired from the Newport News Shipyard and loved the Lord, his family, and the Chickahominy River.The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on June 10, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home 2551 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be at Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Smith Memorial Baptist Church's Mission Fund or the Hospice House in Williamsburg.
Published in Daily Press on June 9, 2019