Harvey J. Frank of Doylestown, PA passed away at his residence on Thursday, November 28, 2019. He was 63.
Born in Portsmouth, VA and raised in Hampton, VA to the late Stephen and Margarette (Searles) Frank. Harvey resided in Hampton, VA before moving to Doylestown, PA 10 years ago.
Harvey was a self-employed craftsman and carpenter. He was a Middleweight Armwrestling Champion during the 70's and held several championship titles.
He was the devoted father of Joseph Frank and Nicholas Frank (Megan); dear brother of Joan, Tom, Mark, Martha and the late Stephanie, Edward, Deborah, Nancy and Roger; loving grandfather of Bayleigh and Brandie Frank.
Services were private under the direction of the Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home, Doylestown, PA.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 8, 2019