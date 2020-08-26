Hattie Lee Farmer, 77, was called from her earthly home to her heavenly home to have eternal peace on Thursday, August 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffery Farmer. Left to cherish and celebrate her life is her beloved and devoted husband, Edgar L. Farmer; son, Alvin Farmer (Jennifer); daughter, Talitha Johnson; grandsons, Toryn and Tyree Johnson; and a host of extended family and friends that will miss her immensely. Viewing will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. A Home Going service in Hattie's honor will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church, 1415 Big Bethel Rd, Hampton, Va. Interment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic regulations mask are required with strict social distancing. Services for Mrs. Hattie Farmer will be private. www.cookebros.com