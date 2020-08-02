1/1
Hazel Ann Claxton
1946 - 2020
Hazel Ann Churchill Claxton died peacefully at home on July 30, 2020. Born December 1, 1946 in Bethnal Green, London, England, Hazel loved her home city, and was a proud British citizen for her entire life. In 1967, she fell in love with an American Airman, Don Claxton, with whom she celebrated 52 years of marriage. Hazel is survived by her husband, Don W. Claxton; her sons, Michael S. Claxton (Andrea) and Geoffrey S. Claxton; her grandchildren, Ashley Claxton Knight (Dave) and Logan Churchill Claxton; her great-grandchildren, Leigh and Chase Knight; her brother, Allan Churchill (Jean); step-sisters, Denise Mutlow and Jill Churchill (Dennis); beloved cousins, Lesley Crewes, Ken Whippey (Vanessa), and Dave Whippey (Maggie); her daughter-of-the-heart, Katy Dean (Tim); her mother-in-law, Gerry Claxton; her brother-in-law Jerry D. Claxton; and countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A celebration of Hazel's life is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave, Hampton, VA 23666. Attendance is limited to 50 people, and everyone must wear a mask. To honor Hazel's life, please consider donating to the Peninsula SPCA at PeninsulaSPCA.org.


Published in Daily Press on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
7578274670
