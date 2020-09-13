Hazel was like a second mom to me. She was a light and steadfast member of the Acosta medical office and a lifelong friend to our entire family. I worked with she and my dad when I was in high school. She was a great mentor and friend. She always made me laugh. After my dads death, she supported my mom without question or hesitation. Recently, after my mom passed, Hazel was always a phone call away. It is a warm feeling to know my mom and my dad were there to greet her with open arms. I will miss her and my prayers go to Ed and Tyna.

Laura Lynch

Friend