Loving wife, mother, sister, and friend Hazel Sloate went home to be with her heavenly father on September 4th, under the care of the most amazing CCU team from Riverside Regional Medical Center at age 80. She was born in Oakwood, VA, on July 27th, 1940. She graduated from Clinch Valley Clinic Hospital with a degree in nursing. Hazel spent all of her life helping others as a nurse and friend. She worked at Mary Immaculate Hospital, Newport Nursing Home, Dr. V.W. Luethy and Dr. Carlos Acosta (40+ years) and Hampton Christian Academy. She was also an active member of Northside Christian Church for over 55 years.
Hazel was an amazing support system for so many through her work, church, community, and family. She was a giver, and never asked for anything in return. She was a loving and supportive wife and mother, and a strong Christian, which is what guided her decisions and her outreach throughout her life.
Hazel was preceded in death by her; father, Earl M. Shortridge; her mother, Patty Rowe Shortridge; her brother Harold D. Shortridge; her sister, Sarah Madge Wilson; brothers-in-law Dave Wilson, Kenneth Woolard and Kermit Sloate; and best friend Jeanne Acosta. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Edwin G. Sloate (Poquoson, VA) and her daughter, Tyna M. Sloate (New York City). She is also survived by two brothers, Harlis C. Shortridge (Lincoln, NE) and John J. Shortridge (Winter Springs, FL); one sister, Lillie M. Shortridge-Baggett (Mashpee, MA); two sisters-in-laws, Marsha Woolard (Newport News, VA) and Rosalie Shortridge (Lincoln, NE); one brother-in-law, Walter O. Baggett; four nephews, three nieces, five great nieces and four great nephews.
A Memorial Service was held on September 8th at Northside Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family graciously requests donations be made Hazel's memory to Keep the Promise Ministry, 4 Cheryl Circle, Poquoson, VA 23662. The website is http://keepthepromise.org
