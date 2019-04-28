Hazel V. Hostetter Our beloved Aunt Hazel died April 14, 2019 with her family by her side. She was 93 years old and had lived in Morningside Assisted Living since January 2019. She grew up on a dairy farm owned by her parents Daniel and Virgie Hostetter. She and her sister Pearl milked cows twice daily every day. She treasured all of God's creations including animals, flowers, and trees. She rescued both animals and people in need because of her generous spirit. She is survived by two devoted nieces and their families – Karen Keene (Sid) and Susan Barker (Charlie). Also surviving her are sister-in-law Gladys Hostetter, dear friend Sally Driscoll, and special cousin Kitty Wade and her family. Her final selfless gift was the donation of her body to the Virginia Anatomical Society for medical research. A memorial service will be held on Saturday May 11, 2019 at Beulah Church, 1539 Lewis B. Puller Highway, Saluda, VA 23149. Visitation is from 11 am -12 noon. The service will be held at 12 noon with lunch at the church to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA or Peninsula Rescue Mission. Special thanks to all of the staff at Morningside Assisted Living and Interim Hospice and Pastor Bob Moore. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester, is in charge of arrangements. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary