Hedwig Wallesch Lucia, 100, died Friday, July 26, 2019. Born in Sedengau, Czechoslovakia, Hedwig came to the United States in 1956 and Hampton Roads in 1969. She retired as a registered nurse at Mary Immaculate Hospital and had served many years at many hospitals. An excellent bowler she had been a member of leagues at both Langley Air Force Base and Century Lanes; and was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Hedwig is survived by one son, Werner Schmidt and his wife, Siglinde.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Parklawn Memorial Park. Friends may visit to pay respects anytime on Wednesday at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton.
Published in Daily Press on July 30, 2019