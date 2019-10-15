|
Helen A. Benford, 89, died Saturday, October 12, 2019. Born in Washington, DC, she was a longtime Hampton resident before moving to North Carolina to be with her granddaughter.
Preceded in death by her husband, Charles Benford; survivors include two daughters, Brenda Stoddard and Lorraine Backus; and her granddaughter Emily Silvis and her husband, Justin.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 am, Friday, October 18, 2019 at Parklawn Memorial Park.
Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 15, 2019