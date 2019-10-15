Home

R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Helen Benford
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Parklawn Memorial Park
Helen A. Benford Obituary
Helen A. Benford, 89, died Saturday, October 12, 2019. Born in Washington, DC, she was a longtime Hampton resident before moving to North Carolina to be with her granddaughter.

Preceded in death by her husband, Charles Benford; survivors include two daughters, Brenda Stoddard and Lorraine Backus; and her granddaughter Emily Silvis and her husband, Justin.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 am, Friday, October 18, 2019 at Parklawn Memorial Park.

Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 15, 2019
