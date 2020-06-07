Helen B. Manago departed life on June 1st 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband William Manago. She was a proud mother of 6 children. She is survived by a host of loving family & friends. Viewing Monday June 8th from 2pm-6pm @ Nickelson-Cummings F.H. Service will be held Tuesday June 9th at 11am @ Empowered Believers Christian Learning Center. Interment to follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 7, 2020.