Helen B. Manago
1926 - 2020
Helen B. Manago departed life on June 1st 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband William Manago. She was a proud mother of 6 children. She is survived by a host of loving family & friends. Viewing Monday June 8th from 2pm-6pm @ Nickelson-Cummings F.H. Service will be held Tuesday June 9th at 11am @ Empowered Believers Christian Learning Center. Interment to follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
NICKELSON-CUMMINGS FUNERAL HOME
JUN
9
Service
11:00 AM
Empowered Believers Christian Learning Center
Funeral services provided by
NICKELSON-CUMMINGS FUNERAL HOME - HAMPTON
4304 VICTORIA BOULEVARD
Hampton, VA 23669
(757) 728-0122
