Helen Claire Heck, 62, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 26, 2019. Helen was born in San Diego, CA and grew up in Ridgecrest, CA where she graduated from Burroughs High School in 1975. She attended and played tennis for Cerro Coso until 1977 when she met her husband, John Heck, and moved to Mechanicsburg, PA. Helen and John celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on June 23, 2019. They had three children, Casey Bryant, Alison Rae, and Daniel Stephen. The family moved to Poquoson, VA in 1988, where they lived until moving to Newport News, VA in 2017. Helen worked for the Poquoson Public Library for over 20 years before retiring in January 2018.



She is survived by her husband and children; her mother, Helen Jackson; her younger siblings, Bess Johantgen Reed, John Johantgen, Jeannie Fitch, and Francis Johantgen; stepmother, Jeannie Johantgen and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, John "Jack" Johantgen, brother, Knud Nielsen and sister, Marie Johantgen. The family thanks Helen's many doctors and nurses at Virginia Oncology and elsewhere for their diagnosis and longtime treatment of her rare immune deficiency.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 12:00 Noon-1:00 p.m. at Weymouth Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home by Deacon Anton Siochi. A reception will be held at St. Michael's Hall, 144 Harpersville Rd., Newport News immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given to the Immune Deficiency Foundation or Dining for Women. Published in Daily Press on July 7, 2019