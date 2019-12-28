|
|
Helen D. Kirkley, born on May 3, 1931, to the late William and Florence Dailey, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
She was a native of Blenheim, S.C. and had been a Hampton resident for 51 years. Helen retired from Abbitt Management after 38 years.
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, John W. Kirkley, son, John W. Kirkley, Jr., and sister, Barbara (Bobbie) Weatherly.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Janet Russell and her husband Roger of Augusta, Ga; son, Mark Kirkley and his wife, Teri of Smithfield; six grandchildren, Erik Russell, Michelle Russell, Sarah Anderson, Peter Russell, David Kirkley, and Jessica Kirkley; eight great-grandchildren; and her siblings, William Dailey, Clara Conley and Caddie McArthur.
The family will receive visitors on Sunday, December 29 from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, Va. A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 30 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with burial to follow Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association http://www.diabetes.org.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 28, 2019