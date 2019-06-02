Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Sattilaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen D. Sattilaro

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen D. Sattilaro Obituary
Helen D. Sattilaro, 95, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, NY and was a long-time resident of Yorktown.Mrs. Sattilaro was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Dawn H. Sattilaro. She is survived by her husband, Richard R. Sattilaro; her son, Dr. Richard F. Sattilaro and his wife, Mary; her granddaughter, Suzanne D. Williams; and her great-grandson, Gavin W. Monahan, all of Yorktown.No services will be scheduled. Arrangements are by Weymouth Funeral Home, Newport News, VA.
Published in Daily Press on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weymouth Funeral Home
Download Now