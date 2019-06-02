|
|
Helen D. Sattilaro, 95, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, NY and was a long-time resident of Yorktown.Mrs. Sattilaro was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Dawn H. Sattilaro. She is survived by her husband, Richard R. Sattilaro; her son, Dr. Richard F. Sattilaro and his wife, Mary; her granddaughter, Suzanne D. Williams; and her great-grandson, Gavin W. Monahan, all of Yorktown.No services will be scheduled. Arrangements are by Weymouth Funeral Home, Newport News, VA.
Published in Daily Press on June 2, 2019