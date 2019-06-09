Home

R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Helen Elizabeth Coe

Helen Elizabeth Coe Obituary
With great sorrow, we mark the passing of Helen Coe, 68. Helen succumbed to her brave battle with cancer with dignity and grace, Thursday, June 6 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by her children. Helen was a lifetime resident of Hampton but spent her eaarly years traveling up and down the east coast.Helen is preceeded in death by her loving husband, Charlie. She leaves behind three grateful children; Junior Adams, Danny Adams and Rachael A. Falls, three grandchldren, she adored, Kaitlyn,Taryn and Matthew and two great grand children, and her favorite, her fur baby, Breech. She was also loved dearly by lifelong sons Bobby Edwards, Rich Rufty Trevor Falls and Jesse Davis. Helen was loved and cherished by many . She was everyones momma.A celebration of Helens life will be at R Hayden Smith Funeral home in Hampton, Friday June 14, 2019 at 6 pm
Published in Daily Press on June 9, 2019
