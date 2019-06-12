|
|
Our loving sister and aunt passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer on June 6, 2019. Helen was born April 3, 1951 to Clarence T. Allen ,Sr. and Elma E. Johnston Allen . She lived her childhood in Phoebus. Helen is predeceased by her parents, her husband Charlie, three brothers Roy, Ronald, Tommy and sister Patricia. She leaves behind three sisters who loved her very much, Linda Smith,Frances Golladay,Anita Antinori and brother C,T, Allen,Jr. Helen's siblings would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Dr.McCann, his staff and the infusion center for the expert and thoughtful care of our sister. A service will be held at 6:00 P.M. Friday the 14th @ R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home on Armistead Ave.
Published in Daily Press on June 12, 2019