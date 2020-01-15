|
Helen "Bee" Elizabeth McLeod, 57, passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at her home. Bee's career included primarily management and operational positions both with Landmark Communications and Cox Communications. Born in Lock Haven, PA, she was the daughter of Dr. Alan L. McLeod, PhD and the late Dr. Marian Brodbeck McLeod, PhD.
Bee attended Notre Dame High School in Lawrenceville, New Jersey and was the youngest freshman in the history of Notre Dame High School, being admitted at the age of 12. While there, she took up running, on the boys' cross-country team at first because there was no girls team. After high school she entered William & Mary at 16 years old. She went on to earn a B.B.A. and an M.B.A. (with honors), Classes of 83 and 91. Bee and her husband, John "Goody" Goodenow Tyler, III, endowed scholarships at both institutions, and were major donors to the College of William & Mary, most notably the McLeod Tyler Wellness Center.
Following college, she became active in her local running club, the Tidewater Striders, and served in various leadership roles, including club president from 2000 to 2004. She also was a board member of the American Association of Running Clubs. Bee had 35 years of continuous, valuable service to US distance running and is credited with being "the savior" of the Road Runners Club of America (RRCA), where she served as the president from 2004 to 2008. Bee also worked with the RRCA board and several mentors to make many constructive changes during her tenure as president, including major updates to the RRCA bylaws. Those updates constitute the main structure of the RRCA bylaws that remain in force today. As a result of her efforts, the RRCA made a dramatic turnaround. At the end of her presidency, the RRCA eliminated its deficit and had over $500,000 in reserves along with a policy that requires board intervention for spending decisions if the board's restricted reserve fund falls under a specified amount. That policy remains in place today. Bee remained engaged with the RRCA following her term on the board as a major donor to the organization and its programs.
Bee ran over 60 marathons and countless other shorter distance races (winning several), finished the Ironman Triathlon Lake Placid, and competed in duathlons around the country. In 1988, she qualified for and ran in the Olympic Trials Marathon. In 2000, she was a member of the US team for the World Championship Duathlon, competing in Calais, France. Bee also loved Scottish Highland dancing, and competed both nationally and internationally, winning and placing in numerous competitions, including fourth place in the sword dance at the world championships in Scotland in 1975.
Bee was a board member of the YWCA of South Hampton Roads, and former chairperson of the Swem Library Board of Directors at William & Mary. Bee served as secretary of the William & Mary Foundation Board of Trustees and was a member of the university's Campaign Steering Committee. Additionally, she served on Notre Dame High School's President's Executive Search Committee and their Campaign Committee. Locally, she was the secretary of Norfolk Botanical Garden's Board of Directors and also served on their Executive and Governance committees and was a member of the Capital Campaign Leadership Team. Her hobbies included travel, sports, gardening and cooking.
She is survived by her husband of 15 years, John "Goody" Goodenow Tyler III, her father, Dr. Alan Lindsay McLeod of Norfolk, her brother, Ross McLeod (Kenna) of Windham, NH, a nephew, Adrian McLeod of Seattle, WA, and a niece, Mariel McLeod of New York, NY.
A Celebration of Life will be held January 25th, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Norfolk Botanical Garden. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to William & Mary and will be designated for the McLeod Tyler Fitness and Wellness Classes Endowment. To make an on-line gift please go to: https://impact.wm.edu/beemcleod.
H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family through hdoliver.com.
Published in Daily Press from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020