Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
Helen Grace Murphy


1924 - 2019
Helen Grace Murphy Obituary
Helen Grace Murphy, 95, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. She was born July 18, 1924 in Jenkins County, Georgia. Helen retired from the C&P Telephone Company after 32 years of service. She was a lifetime member of Temple Baptist Church and the 'Joy' Sunday school class. She was also a member of the Warwick Woman's Club and several bridge clubs.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Henry Murphy, Sr. and son, Robert (Bobby) Henry Murphy, Jr., of Newport News; parents, Chester C. Barefield and Mina Mae Clarke Barefield, of Georgia; and three sisters and a brother. She is survived by grandchildren, Robert Sean Murphy, Eric Shane Murphy, and Kristy Murphy Leslie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, September 30, 2019 at Peninsula Memorial Park, with Pastor Wes Taylor officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Baptist Church or .

Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 29, 2019
