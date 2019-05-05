Home

Helen J. Ahearn, 87, died Wednesday, May 1, in her home in Sun City Center, Florida. Mrs. Ahearn was a native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and had been a Peninsula resident for 57 years. She graduated Christopher Newport College in 1974 and worked for the Federal Government, serving as Comptroller of Ft. Monroe prior to retiring. Survivors include sons Daniel and Thomas Ahearn, Sister Louise Krainer, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Funeral services are private.
Published in Daily Press on May 5, 2019
