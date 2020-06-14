Helen Joann Barnhill Sandford
1944 - 2020
Helen J. Sandford, 76, died Friday, June 12, 2020. Born in Conway, SC, she had been a Peninsula resident since 1961. She retired from civil service having worked in both the Marshall Islands and Fort Monroe.

Survivors include her daughter, Jody Scott (Mike) of Hampton; her son, Lee Mitchell Sandford (Linda) of Newport News; her mother, Helen Stephens of Warner Robins, GA; her brother, Dr. Danny Barnhill of Reston, VA; her granddaughter, Mercedes Sandford-Brinson; and her great-granddaughter, Annalyse Brinson.

The family would like to thank Darlene Strickland, her longtime caregiver and family friend, and the staff at James River Convalescent and Rehabilitation Center for their loving care of Helen.

All services will be private.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 12, 2020
There are no words that can describe a one of a kind jewel when she smile and those cheeks light up a room or when she say l love you babe l thank god I got to hug and kissed you that one last time I will hold that memory until we meet again I love you juicy cheeks "Darlene"
Darlene Strickland
Family
