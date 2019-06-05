Home

Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions
2609 Cunningham Dr.
Hampton, VA 23666
757-825-8070
Helen Howell
Helen Joy Sayers Howell

Helen Joy Sayers Howell Obituary
Helen Joy Sayers Howell, widow of Eugene Vance Sayers Sr., passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. A native of West Virginia until 1966, she has spent the rest of her life in Hampton and Newport News. Helen was born on February 27, 1932 in Logan County, WV. She was of Presbyterian faith and attended high school in Northfork, WV. She retired from Siemens Automotive in 1997.Helen was also preceded in death by her parents; sister Marie Bonniwell, Joan Massengill and Annette Absher; and brother Homer Lee Perdew. She leaves to cherish her memories, her loving son Eugene Sayers Jr; and brother, Hubert Lovell.Inurnment will be 1:00 PM Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Peninsula Memorial Park. The family wishes in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Hospice House of Williamsburg, 4445 Powhattan Pkwy, Williamsburg, VA 23188.Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton, 757-825-8070, www.berceusefuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on June 5, 2019
