Helen M. Chisholm
Mrs. Helen M. Chisholm, 88, transitioned to her heavenly home on Tuesday May 19, 2020 at her residence surrounded by family. A viewing is scheduled for Monday, May 25, 2020 from 1pm until 4pm at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, 3314 Roanoke Ave., Newport News, Virginia 23607. A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Park, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Newport News, Virginia 23666. Services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home.

Please visit www.cccarterfuneralhome.com for full obituary.

Published in Daily Press on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
25
Viewing
01:00 - 04:00 PM
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
MAY
26
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Parklawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
(757) 245-4391
