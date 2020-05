Mrs. Helen M. Chisholm, 88, transitioned to her heavenly home on Tuesday May 19, 2020 at her residence surrounded by family. A viewing is scheduled for Monday, May 25, 2020 from 1pm until 4pm at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, 3314 Roanoke Ave., Newport News, Virginia 23607. A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Park, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Newport News, Virginia 23666. Services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home.Please visit www.cccarterfuneralhome.com for full obituary.