Helen M. Winder passed away on May 12, 2020 in Hampton, Virginia. Helen was born on June 16, 1924 in Wilson County, North Carolina. She was married to the late George Jr. Moore, and out of this union she had eight children. She leaves to mourn her in death two brothers, five daughters, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Helen later married the late Peter Winder, where she became a member of his church Ebenezer Baptist in Hampton, Virginia, and headed the usher board for many years. Helen retired from the Hampton City School System after many years. She was called "Granny", and she was known for her loving, kind, giving spirit. Helen had a love for her family and the lord, and she will be greatly missed. A viewing will be held Monday, May 18th from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Nicholson Cummings Funeral Home.



