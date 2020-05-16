Helen M. Winder
1924 - 2020
Helen M. Winder passed away on May 12, 2020 in Hampton, Virginia. Helen was born on June 16, 1924 in Wilson County, North Carolina. She was married to the late George Jr. Moore, and out of this union she had eight children. She leaves to mourn her in death two brothers, five daughters, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Helen later married the late Peter Winder, where she became a member of his church Ebenezer Baptist in Hampton, Virginia, and headed the usher board for many years. Helen retired from the Hampton City School System after many years. She was called "Granny", and she was known for her loving, kind, giving spirit. Helen had a love for her family and the lord, and she will be greatly missed. A viewing will be held Monday, May 18th from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Nicholson Cummings Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Nicholson-Cummings Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Nicholson-Cummings Funeral Home
610 Green St
Portsmouth, VA 23704
(757) 398-0525
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 15, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Autumn Parson
May 15, 2020
We have lost an earthly angel, granny has gained her heavenly wings. We can hold on to the hope of seeing her again. She is and will be missed by all who knew her.
Jersey Boone
Family
May 15, 2020
To Nancy and family may God comfort you and give you peace during your time of sorrow. So sorry for your loss!
Darlene Christian
Friend
