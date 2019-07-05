Helen Marlow Finley, 89, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. Born in Prince Edward County, Va., she had been a Smithfield resident since 1951.



Helen was a devoted wife and mother and particularly loved and cared about the happiness of her grandchildren. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where she was Woman of the Year in 2002. She was a lifetime member of Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Virginia State Firefighters Association Auxiliary, and Smithfield Post 8545 Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary.



Helen was preceded in death by her husband, S.H. "Jack" Finley; parents, Nellie Hankins and Matthew Marlow; brothers, James, Glenn, and Ranford Marlow; and sisters, Dorothy Throckmorton, and Florence Barber.



She is survived by her children, Patricia Spivey (Ronald), and Robert Finley; grandchildren, Meredith Parks (Stuart) and Amanda Rogers (Jeremy); and great grandchildren, Grayson and Marlow Parks, and Finley Rogers.



A memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church on Sunday, July 7, at 3:00 o'clock. The family will receive friends after the service in the church's Family Activity Center.



The family wishes to thank the devoted staff of Riverside Hospice for their skilled care, dedication to Helen, and support and concern for the family.



For anyone who wishes to make memorial donations, the family suggests Trinity United Methodist Church, 201 Cedar Street, Smithfield, Va. 23430 or Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department, 1804 S. Church St., Smithfield, Va. 23430. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com. Published in Daily Press on July 5, 2019