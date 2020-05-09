Helen Marshall Bostic
Helen Marshall Bostic, 81, died Monday, May 4, 2020 at Hampton Sentara Hospital. Helen spent her years in Hampton, VA until she moved to New Orleans, LA in 1976 then returned to Hampton in 2005.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Rosetta Marshall; her loving husband of 33 years, Henry M. Bostic; and her siblings Gayle D. Marshall and William B. Marshall. She leaves to cherish her memory: her daughter, Regina L. Cropp; her son, Michael A. Bostic (Renita); two grandchildren, Donice T. Bostic and DeSean A. Bostic; sister Patricia G. Marshall; two brothers, Charles A. Marshall, Jr. and Earnest R. Marshall (Elsie).

Viewing will be at Perkins Funeral Home 251 W. Queen Street, Hampton VA Sunday, May 10, 2020 from 11-5 p.m. A private service on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Perkins Funeral Home followed by a private service for her final resting place – Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, VA.


Published in Daily Press on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
10
Viewing
11:00 - 5:00 PM
Perkins Funeral Home
Service
Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery
MAY
11
Service
Perkins Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
So sorry for your loss Regina, praying for comfort during this time for your family.
Virginia Clarkewiggins
Coworker
