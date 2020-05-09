Helen Marshall Bostic, 81, died Monday, May 4, 2020 at Hampton Sentara Hospital. Helen spent her years in Hampton, VA until she moved to New Orleans, LA in 1976 then returned to Hampton in 2005.Helen was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Rosetta Marshall; her loving husband of 33 years, Henry M. Bostic; and her siblings Gayle D. Marshall and William B. Marshall. She leaves to cherish her memory: her daughter, Regina L. Cropp; her son, Michael A. Bostic (Renita); two grandchildren, Donice T. Bostic and DeSean A. Bostic; sister Patricia G. Marshall; two brothers, Charles A. Marshall, Jr. and Earnest R. Marshall (Elsie).Viewing will be at Perkins Funeral Home 251 W. Queen Street, Hampton VA Sunday, May 10, 2020 from 11-5 p.m. A private service on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Perkins Funeral Home followed by a private service for her final resting place – Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, VA.