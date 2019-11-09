|
|
Helen Martin Williams, 97, died Thursday, November 7, 2019. Born in Newport News, she was a lifelong Peninsula resident where she retired as a secretary for the Hampton City School Board. She was a member of Fox Hill Central United Methodist Church but in later years attended Wallace Memorial United Methodist Church with her daughter.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Carey Lee Williams, her son, Carey L. Williams, Jr., and her sister, Lucille Link. Survivors include her daughter Betty A. Rosser; a sister, Jean Parker and her husband, Jesse; a granddaughter, Robin Couron and her husband, David; three great-grandchildren, Victoria "Tori" Urbas, and Richard and Carey Couron; a special nephew, Calvin Williams and his wife, Kathy; two special nieces, Patsy Johnson and her husband, David and Mary Richardson and her husband, Don; and many other nieces and cousins.
The family would like to thank the staff at Northampton Convalescent Center for the love and care shown to Mrs. Williams during her stay there.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 AM on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Clark Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 4:00 PM on Sunday at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the Clark Cemetery Association, c/o Mary Lou Rouseau, 6 Riding Path, Hampton, VA 23669.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 9, 2019