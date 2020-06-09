Gloucester, Va. - Helen Mittelman of Gloucester Point, Virginia passed away on June 1, 2020, at the age of 94. She is survived by her four children, Michael, Karen, Charles, and Andrew; six grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. She was a devoted mother who worked hard all her long life to care for her loved ones. She will be sorely missed. Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store