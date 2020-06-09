HELEN MITTELMAN
Gloucester, Va. - Helen Mittelman of Gloucester Point, Virginia passed away on June 1, 2020, at the age of 94. She is survived by her four children, Michael, Karen, Charles, and Andrew; six grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. She was a devoted mother who worked hard all her long life to care for her loved ones. She will be sorely missed. Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

