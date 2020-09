Helen R. Levister, 73, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. Born in Wadesboro, NC to Lexie Davis and Steele Ratliff, Helen had a passion for kids and teaching and retired after 36 years with the Hampton City Schools.



Helen is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Jeryl Levister; two sons, Matt and Brad; grandchildren, Ashley, Nathan and Destiny; sisters, Barbara, Sue and Marion; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store