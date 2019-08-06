|
Helen Smith Rowe age 83 of Yorktown, died on August 3, 2019, at home with family by her side. Helen retired following 30 years of service from Ft. Eustis Finance Department as a Program Analysis Officer. She loved playing cards, her house plants, traveling, but most of all, she loved her family. Husband Purnell preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Thomas Rowe (Terri), two daughters, Tamara Perdue (Raymond), Donna Miser (Derek), eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at Hogg Funeral Home. A funeral service conducted by Reverend Art Wolz will begin at 11:00 in the chapel of Hogg Funeral Home and interment will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park Cemetery. We would like to express a special thank you to Community Care Hospice for their compassion and love. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to , c/o Nancy Drainsfield, 7274 Joseph Lewis Road, Hayes, Va 23072. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 6, 2019