Yorktown, Va. - Helen Swetz passed away peacefully on December 28, 2019. Helen lived a full and long life. As a parishioner of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, she always shared her faith with those around her, reminding all that "God Is Good". Helen is survived by her 5 children, Kathy Caulfield, (James), Andrew Swetz, Phillip Swetz, JoAnne Doremus (Steve) and Meg Guerin (Mark), 5 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 4:00 PM at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, Yorktown, VA. In honor of Helen, the family asks that you plant a flower garden and spread the beauty of nature with all, bring sunshine to those around you and share a smile. A special thanks to those at The Gardens-Warwick Forest, staff and nurses for their care and support of not only Helen but also the family. Please remember to support your local Hospice or Alzheimer's group. For more information go to amoryfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 5, 2020