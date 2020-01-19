Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Westerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Woosley Westerman


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Woosley Westerman Obituary
Helen Woosley Westerman passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 16, 2020. She was a resident of Hampton for 42 years. Helen was born June 13, 1933 in Forsyth County, NC. She graduated from South Fork High School and Draughn Business School. Helen was a long-time member of Bethany United Methodist Church of Hampton and enjoyed many Church activities. She was a daughter, sister, wife and mother. Being born in the depression, she knew and appreciated the value of hard work. Her passions were cooking, sewing, gardening and spending time with family. Helen retired from Civil Service at LAFB in 2000.

She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband, C. Frank Westerman and sister, Cornelia Bailey. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Carla J. Westerman and son, Edward C. Westerman; sisters, Wilma Jones and JoAnne Jarrett; and several other relatives.

The family would like to thank all those who cared for Helen, particularly Antoinette and Sabrina.

The family will receive friends at Peninsula Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 21 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., with the funeral service following at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church of Hampton or to a . Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peninsula Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -