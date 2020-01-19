|
Helen Woosley Westerman passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 16, 2020. She was a resident of Hampton for 42 years. Helen was born June 13, 1933 in Forsyth County, NC. She graduated from South Fork High School and Draughn Business School. Helen was a long-time member of Bethany United Methodist Church of Hampton and enjoyed many Church activities. She was a daughter, sister, wife and mother. Being born in the depression, she knew and appreciated the value of hard work. Her passions were cooking, sewing, gardening and spending time with family. Helen retired from Civil Service at LAFB in 2000.
She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband, C. Frank Westerman and sister, Cornelia Bailey. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Carla J. Westerman and son, Edward C. Westerman; sisters, Wilma Jones and JoAnne Jarrett; and several other relatives.
The family would like to thank all those who cared for Helen, particularly Antoinette and Sabrina.
The family will receive friends at Peninsula Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 21 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., with the funeral service following at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church of Hampton or to a . Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 19, 2020