Helena B. Oliver, age 94 of Hayes, died December 25, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Mrs. Oliver was a graduate of West Point High School Class of 1942; she retired from the Naval Weapons Station in Yorktown and a member of Beech Grove Baptist Church. Family, cooking, crocheting, and gardening were among her favorite past times; however, her greatest legacy will be remembered as a loving wife, gentle-spirited mother, grandmother, and faithful friend. Husband Walter R. Oliver preceded her in death. She is survived by a daughter, Betty Reed Oliver, two granddaughters, Jennifer Smith (Clint), Bettie Jo Oliver, great-grandson Kaleb Austin Campbell, and a special friend Billie Edwards. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 2, 2020, in Beech Grove Baptist Church, followed by interment in the church cemetery. Should friends desire memorial contributions may be made to Beech Grove Baptist Church, PO Box 100, White Marsh, VA 23183 or Multiple Sclerosis Society, 404 S. Parliament Drive, VA Beach, VA 23462. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 31, 2019