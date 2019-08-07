Home

Poole's Funeral Home
8721 Colonial Trl E
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-4742
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Berceuse Funeral & Cremations
2609 Cunningham Drive
Hampton, VA
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
20 Tupelo Circle
Hampton, VA
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Hampton Memorial Gardens
155 Butler Farm Road
Hampton, VA
Helena Gertrude McKinnon Obituary
Helena Gertrude McKinnon transitioned from this life on August 3, 2019. She was born in Newport News Virginia and resided in Hampton Virginia when she transitioned. She is preceded by one son named Gerald Ellis King. In addition, three surviving sons named Kenneth Armstead King, Kevin LaRoy McKinnon and Micah Terrance McKinnon. Also, one brother named Franklin Greene. The Friend's and Acquaintance's Life Celebration Recognition will occur on August 8, 2019. The celebration will be held at Berceuse Funeral & Cremations, 2609 Cunningham Drive, Hampton, Virginia 23666; and between the hours of 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The family processional will convene on August 9, 2019, at 10:30 am; and at 20 Tupelo Circle, Hampton, Virginia 23666. The Grave Side Rights Internment Ceremony will occur on August 9, 2019 at 11:00 am; and will be located at Hampton Memorial Gardens, 155 Butler Farm Road, Hampton Virginia, 23666. Arrangements by Poole's Funeral Home, 757-357-4742.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 7, 2019
