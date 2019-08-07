|
|
Helena Gertrude McKinnon transitioned from this life on August 3, 2019. She was born in Newport News Virginia and resided in Hampton Virginia when she transitioned. She is preceded by one son named Gerald Ellis King. In addition, three surviving sons named Kenneth Armstead King, Kevin LaRoy McKinnon and Micah Terrance McKinnon. Also, one brother named Franklin Greene. The Friend's and Acquaintance's Life Celebration Recognition will occur on August 8, 2019. The celebration will be held at Berceuse Funeral & Cremations, 2609 Cunningham Drive, Hampton, Virginia 23666; and between the hours of 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The family processional will convene on August 9, 2019, at 10:30 am; and at 20 Tupelo Circle, Hampton, Virginia 23666. The Grave Side Rights Internment Ceremony will occur on August 9, 2019 at 11:00 am; and will be located at Hampton Memorial Gardens, 155 Butler Farm Road, Hampton Virginia, 23666. Arrangements by Poole's Funeral Home, 757-357-4742.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 7, 2019