|
|
Helene Karin Lippe, 57, of Marriottsville,MD – passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019 at Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore , MD. Born July 21, 1962 in Irvington, NJ. Daughter to the late Sander and Emily (Garrett) Lippe, of Franklin, VA. She is survived by her loving son Alec Sergi Lippe ,her sister Monica Ann Lippe, and nephews, Matthew and Christopher Weslosky, plus numerous Aunts, Uncles and cousins. In addition to family, she is survived by an abundance of friends that loved her dearly.Helene graduated HS in Whippany, NJ- received her Associates Degree, she was an Air Force Veteran and became a respected meeting planner working on many government contracts.
At her request, there will be no service or funeral – A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in her honor to the Pancreatic Research Fund
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 3, 2019