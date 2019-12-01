Home

Helga Christine Ripani


1928 - 2019
Helga Christine Ripani Obituary
Helga Christine Ripani, 91, of James City County, passed away November 19th due to contracting clostridium difficile colitis after a surgery. Helga was preceded in death by her husband, Giaconto (Jack); and sisters, Annelies and Brunhilda.

She was born in Selbitz, Germany on January 3rd 1928, and after completing high school, she then trained as a photographer assistant. Helga met her husband Giaconto in occupied Germany after World War II. He re-enlisted after being discharged from the military in 1946 so that he could be sent back to Germany to reconnect with Helga. In February 1949, two days before she was to come to the United States, she married her beloved Giaconto.

Helga is survived by her sister Ruth Gossler Curtis of Waynesboro VA; brother, Karl-Heinz Gossler of Selbitz, Germany; sons, Jack Felix (Kathryn Aston) and former wife Margo Wright and Bruce Rodney and his former wife Judi Buffo; grandchildren Neil, Shaun, Michael, Richard and Nathaniel; and five great grandchildren.

Services and internment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions in Helga's name be made to Williamsburg Fire and Rescue Squad.

Online condolences can be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 1, 2019
