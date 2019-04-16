Home

NICKELSON-CUMMINGS FUNERAL HOME - HAMPTON
Henrietta Archey
Henrietta Elizabeth Archey Obituary
Henrietta Elizabeth Archey, was born in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, August 28, 1930. She quietly departed this life Saturday April 13, 2019.She has reached a position of indisputable prominence through service as a member of First Baptist Church of Denbigh, community, civic organizations and outstanding work with legislators of the City of Newport News and the state of Virginia. Viewing will be at 10:00 am until 11:00 am on Thursday, April 18, 2019 and Funeral will follow promptly at 11:00 am, First Baptist Church of Denbigh, 3628 Campbell Road, Newport News, Va. 23602. Nickelson & Cummings Funeral Home is in charged.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 16, 2019
