Henry Nazer Wade, 79, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. Henry served The United States Navy for 20 years. After an honorable discharge from his service Henry went on to become a purchasing agent for Mueller Martini where he faithfully worked for 26 years. When he was not working, he spent his time with his wife of 55 years helping her with their two sons.
Henry is preceded in death by his parents Edward P. Wade and mother Viola M Wade. He is survived by his wife Barbara L. Wade; two sons John Wade (Angela), Sean Wade (Pamela); sister Mary Misner; and Two grandchildren Samuel James Wade and Elizabeth Barbara Wade.
A service will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 at 1:00PM at Altmeyer Funeral Home Denbigh Chapel 12893 Jefferson Ave. Newport News, Virginia 23608.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 11, 2019