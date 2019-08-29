Home

Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Emmaus Baptist Church
Burial
Following Services
Parklawn Memorial Park
Henry "Hoke" Parrish Obituary
Henry "Hoke" Parrish, 82, passed away with his family by his side Monday, August 26, 2019. Although a native of Smithfield, North Carolina, Hoke lived in the Hampton Roads area for most of his life, was a longtime resident of Poquoson and a faithful member of Emmaus Baptist Church. In his earlier years, Hoke was a mechanical engineer at the Newport News Shipbuilding and Dry Dock Company. He later entered the family real estate business at McLean Realty eventually as a real estate broker. He loved to dance, bowl, bike ride, and most of all his family. He was a true pillar of strength in the community and for his family - sharing his wisdom, positive nature, humor and encouragement with all he encountered.

Hoke was preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years, Carolyn Parrish, his parents and three of his sisters. Hoke is survived by his two daughters, Jodi Parrish Power and husband, Jeff, and Jill Parrish Henderson and husband, Tim; four dearly loved grandchildren, Rylie Power, Macie Henderson, Mallory Henderson and Austin Power; his sisters, Margie Gower and Sallie Morrison (Mac) as well as many other loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

The family will receive friends 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, August 29 at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home in Poquoson. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday morning at Emmaus Baptist Church by Rev. Scott Wade and Rev. Jay Lawson. The burial will immediately follow at Parklawn Memorial Park for family only.

Flowers may be sent to Claytor Rollins or donations made to Emmaus Baptist Church in Hoke's memory. Condolences to www.claytorrollins.com
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 29, 2019
