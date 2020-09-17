Our beloved Henry R. Randolph Sr. of Surry, VA went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Norfolk Sentara Heart Hospital. Service will be held on Friday, September 18th at Pool's Funeral Home in Surry, VA. Viewing from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm with a service for immediate family at 4:00. The children would like to thank the staff at Norfolk Sentara Heart Hospital, Norfolk, VA and OBIC Hospital Suffolk, VA for the kindness they showed to our father.



