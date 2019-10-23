|
Herbert Archie Watkins, 90, of Williamsburg, VA, passed away on October 20, 2019. The youngest of 13 children, he was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lily Ann Watkins, his ten brothers, and two sisters.
Herbert proudly served his country for seven years as a member of the U.S. Army. He then retired as Vice President of Operations of Continental Telephone Company after 37 years in the communications industry. In his free time, he was an avid nature man who loved both golfing and fishing. He also enjoyed watching sports and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Thelma Hodge Watkins; children, Steven Watkins of New York City and Dr. Roger (Helen) Watkins of Williamsburg, VA; three grandsons, Brian (Abbi) Watkins of Atlanta, GA, and Connor and Andrew Watkins of Williamsburg, VA. He will also be missed by a host of other family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Walnut Hills Baptist Church, 1014 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg, VA on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to either the Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth St., Santa Monica, CA 90401 (pcf.org) or the , P.O. 417005, Boston, MA 02241 (heart.org). Condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 23, 2019