|
|
Herbert Brown Jr. departed this life on Monday, July 15, 2019.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Alice L. Brown; son, Ahmad Brown; daughter, Yvette Howard (Harold);siblings, Louis Brown (Hortense) and Lovie Brown; grandchildren, Savonne B. and Damian G. Howard, other relatives and friends.
A viewing will be held on Friday, July 19th, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm in Howard Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday in Zion Poplars Baptist Church. Mr. Brown will lie in state from 10:00 am until service time. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Published in Daily Press on July 17, 2019