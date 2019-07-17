Home

Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Howard Funeral Home
Lying in State
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Poplars Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Poplars Baptist Church
Herbert Brown Jr. Obituary
Herbert Brown Jr. departed this life on Monday, July 15, 2019.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Alice L. Brown; son, Ahmad Brown; daughter, Yvette Howard (Harold);siblings, Louis Brown (Hortense) and Lovie Brown; grandchildren, Savonne B. and Damian G. Howard, other relatives and friends.

A viewing will be held on Friday, July 19th, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm in Howard Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday in Zion Poplars Baptist Church. Mr. Brown will lie in state from 10:00 am until service time. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Published in Daily Press on July 17, 2019
