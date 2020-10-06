1/1
Herbert C. Mapes Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herbert C. Mapes, Sr., 88, passed away on October 2, 2020. He was a native of Buffalo, New York and a resident of Newport News for 68 years. Herbert was a policeman for the city of Newport News and the Virginia Police Department and retired after 27 years as a Deputy Chief. He served in the U.S. Navy and was Past President of the FBI National Academy of Virginia and a former City Council candidate in Newport News.

Herbert is survived by his sons, Herb Mapes, Jr., of Poquoson, Va., Anthony Mapes, of Ca., and Michael Mapes, of Yorktown, Va.; grandson, Michael Mapes, of Yorktown, Va.; and his sister, Nancy Seekins of Jamestown, NY.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., in Newport News. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, October 9, at Hampton Memorial Gardens. Guests are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

The family suggests contributions to Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia, 5041 Corporate Woods Dr., #175, Virginia Beach, VA 23462.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peninsula Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved