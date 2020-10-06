Herbert C. Mapes, Sr., 88, passed away on October 2, 2020. He was a native of Buffalo, New York and a resident of Newport News for 68 years. Herbert was a policeman for the city of Newport News and the Virginia Police Department and retired after 27 years as a Deputy Chief. He served in the U.S. Navy and was Past President of the FBI National Academy of Virginia and a former City Council candidate in Newport News.Herbert is survived by his sons, Herb Mapes, Jr., of Poquoson, Va., Anthony Mapes, of Ca., and Michael Mapes, of Yorktown, Va.; grandson, Michael Mapes, of Yorktown, Va.; and his sister, Nancy Seekins of Jamestown, NY.The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., in Newport News. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, October 9, at Hampton Memorial Gardens. Guests are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.The family suggests contributions to Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia, 5041 Corporate Woods Dr., #175, Virginia Beach, VA 23462.