Herbert Carson Pinkerton (Ret.) USAF Jr.
Colonel Herbert Carson Pinkerton, Jr. U.S. Air Force (Retired), a resident of Warrenton, Virginia since 1988, died at home peacefully on May 29, 2020 surrounded by his family on his 97th birthday. A native of Lapeer, Michigan, he was the son of Herbert Carson Pinkerton, Sr., and the former Eliza Porter. He attended Michigan State University before entering the military service in January 1943. While in the Army, he received an appointment to the United States Military Academy in 1944 and graduated with the class of 1947. He received his wings as a pilot in 1948 then began his career in the U.S. Air Force, which lasted until 1974 when he retired. The majority of his Air Force service was spent in the Tactical Air Command and he flew 57 combat missions in B-26 aircrafts during the Korean War. He attended the Armed Forces Staff College and the Industrial College of the Air Force. His final military assignment was on the staff of the Chairman of the joint Chiefs of Staff. His decorations included the Legion of Merit and the Distinguished Flying Cross. After his return to civilian life, he managed the Fast Start training program for new real estate agents with Routh Robins Real Estate Corporation. Colonel Pinkerton is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joanne Stuart Pinkerton, one son, Jonathan S. Pinkerton, three daughters, Susan L. Pinkerton, Karen P. Gray, Anne P. Susa, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Stephen D. Pinkerton and sister, Jane P. Leer. Online condolences may be offered at moserfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
