Herbert James Martin, Jr. (Danny), 94, went to be with his Lord and Savior on 12/1/19. He came to a saving faith in Christ in his 93rd year! He is predeceased by his parents, Herbert J. Martin and Marie Gibson Martin, his wife of 65 years Christine Martin and his grandson James Douglas Martin.
Mr. Martin was born in Savannah, Georgia and was part of the "Greatest Generation" living through the Great Depression then serving in the U.S. Army during WWII IN Europe. He was in the second wave landing on D-Day at Omaha Beach, Normandy. After the war he relocated to Newport News, Va., where he subsequently met his future wife, Christine Jones. They were married in 1947. He later served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 until 1955. Always a union man, he worked for the Sheet Metal Workers International Association, Local No. 100 for 50 years as a senior mechanic and supervisor. His passions were NASCAR and Golf, of which he was able to play into his eighties.
He is survived by his sons, Jimmy Martin (Patsy) and David Martin, daughter Tammy George (Jimmy), and grandchildren Amanda George, Josh George, Alexis France and Bobby Brown.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation and love to LaShanel Hunt, his loving caregiver and best friend for the last 41/2 years. Also a very special thank you to the Family Resource Center and to Riverside Hospice for their excellent and loving care. You were incredible!
A graveside service will be held Friday, 2:00 p.m., December 6, 2019 at Peninsula Memorial Park with funeral arrangements provided by Peninsula Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any contributions be made to (Veterans of Foreign Wars).
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 5, 2019